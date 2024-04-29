Forecast. Mostly dry for the Bank Holiday weekend. Warm for a time. Thursday Rain/Showers. Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Staunton. Light NW Friday Dry, sunny spells. Day 17C/63F Night 9C/48F in Newent. Light N Saturday Largely dry. Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford. Light NE Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 16C/61F Night 9C/48F in Stroat. Light/V BH Monday Largely dry. Day 14C/57F Night 7C/45F in How Caple. Light/V Tuesday Largely dry. Day 14C/57F Night 6C/43F in Hardwicke. Light/V Wednesday Largely dry. Day 15C/59F Night 6C/43F in Coleford. Light/V Outlook: Largely settled; mid-teen temperatures. Pollen Count: Mod/High UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.40 a.m. Sunset: 8.39 p.m. Moonrise: 3.51 a.m. Moonset: 12.56 p.m.