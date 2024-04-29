Forecast.   Mostly dry for the Bank Holiday weekend.  Warm for a time. Thursday  Rain/Showers.  Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Staunton.  Light NW Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 17C/63F Night 9C/48F in Newent.  Light N Saturday  Largely dry.  Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford.  Light NE Sunday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 16C/61F Night 9C/48F in Stroat.  Light/V BH Monday  Largely dry.  Day 14C/57F Night 7C/45F in How Caple.  Light/V Tuesday  Largely dry.  Day 14C/57F Night 6C/43F in Hardwicke.  Light/V Wednesday  Largely dry.  Day 15C/59F Night 6C/43F in Coleford.  Light/V Outlook:  Largely settled; mid-teen temperatures. Pollen Count: Mod/High UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.40 a.m.  Sunset: 8.39 p.m. Moonrise: 3.51 a.m.  Moonset:  12.56 p.m.