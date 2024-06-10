Forecast. Rather mixed. Temperatures picking back up. Light winds Thursday Showers. Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Hardwicke. Mod S Friday Rain/Showers. Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Bream. Light SW Saturday Showers. Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Cinderford. Light SW Sunday Showers. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/52F in Oxenhall. Light SW Monday Showers. Day 19C/66F Night 12C/54F in Edge End. Light SW Tuesday Largely dry. Day 20C/68F Night 12C/54F in Huntley. Light/V Wednesday Largely dry. Day 21C/70F Night 12C/54F in Foy. Light/V Outlook: Changeable; warm. Pollen Count: Mod/High UV: Mod/High Sunrise: 4.53 a.m. Sunset: 9.32 p.m. Moonrise: 12.09 p.m. Moonset: 1.38 a.m.