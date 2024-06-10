Forecast.  Rather mixed.  Temperatures picking back up.  Light winds Thursday  Showers.  Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Hardwicke.  Mod S Friday  Rain/Showers.  Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Bream.  Light SW Saturday  Showers.  Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Cinderford.  Light SW Sunday  Showers.  Day 18C/64F Night 11C/52F in Oxenhall.  Light SW Monday  Showers.  Day 19C/66F Night 12C/54F in Edge End.  Light SW Tuesday  Largely dry.  Day 20C/68F Night 12C/54F in Huntley.  Light/V Wednesday  Largely dry.  Day 21C/70F Night 12C/54F in Foy.  Light/V Outlook:  Changeable; warm. Pollen Count: Mod/High UV: Mod/High Sunrise: 4.53 a.m.  Sunset: 9.32 p.m. Moonrise: 12.09 p.m.  Moonset: 1.38 a.m.