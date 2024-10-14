Forecast. Rain at times, brighter spells. Fair temperatures. Strong winds.Thursday Showers Day 16C/61F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford. Light SWFriday Rain/Showers Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Hardwicke. Fresh SWSaturday Light rain Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Ballingham. Mod SWSunday Light rain Day 16C/61F Night 10C/50F in Little London. Mod SWMonday Light rain Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Clements End. Mod SWTuesday Largely dry Day 14C/57F Night 6C/43F in Newent. Light SWWednesday Largely dry Day 13C/55F Night 5C/41F in Stroat. Light NWOutlook: Unsettled; Early teen temperatures.Sunrise: 7.41 a.m. Sunset: 6.13 p.m.Moonrise: 6.02 p.m. Moonset: 9.09 a.m.