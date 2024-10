Forecast. Turning largely dry, some bright spells. Fair temperatures. Thursday Showers. Day 16C/61F Night 9C/48F in Coleford. Mod SFriday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 7C/45F in Hardwicke. Mod WSaturday Dry, cloudy. Day 13C/55F Night 8C/46F in Stroat. Light NWSunday Dry, cloudy. Day 13C/55F Night 8C/46F in Newent. Light/VMonday Dry, cloudy. Day 15C/59F Night 8C/46F in Crow Hill. Light/VTuesday Dry, cloudy. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Bream. Light NEWednesday Dry, cloudy. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Lea. Light NEOutlook: Largely settled; Early to mid teen temperatures.Sunrise: 7.54 a.m. Sunset: 5.57 p.m.Moonrise: 11.44 p.m. Moonset: 4.04 p.m.