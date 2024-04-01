Forecast:  Wet with blustery showers and spells of rain.  Strong winds. Thursday  Rain/Showers.  Day 14C/57F Night 9C48F in Foy.  Mod SW Friday  Rain/Showers.  Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Stroat.  Mod SW Saturday  Showers.  Day 14C/57F Night 10C/50F in Bulley.  Mod SW Sunday  Showers.  Day 14C/57F Night 8C/46F in Staunton.  Mod SW Monday  Rain/Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 7C/45F in Awre.  Mod SW Tuesday  Showers.  Day 11C/52F Night 6C/43F in Coleford.  Mod SW Wednesday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Newent.  Mod SW Outlook:  Unsettled; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.39 a.m.  Sunset: 7.52 p.m. Moonrise: 5.26 a.m.  Moonset:  1.47 p.m.