Forecast: Wet with blustery showers and spells of rain. Strong winds. Thursday Rain/Showers. Day 14C/57F Night 9C48F in Foy. Mod SW Friday Rain/Showers. Day 15C/59F Night 10C/50F in Stroat. Mod SW Saturday Showers. Day 14C/57F Night 10C/50F in Bulley. Mod SW Sunday Showers. Day 14C/57F Night 8C/46F in Staunton. Mod SW Monday Rain/Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 7C/45F in Awre. Mod SW Tuesday Showers. Day 11C/52F Night 6C/43F in Coleford. Mod SW Wednesday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Newent. Mod SW Outlook: Unsettled; similar temperatures. Sunrise: 6.39 a.m. Sunset: 7.52 p.m. Moonrise: 5.26 a.m. Moonset: 1.47 p.m.
Weather for the week in the area
Wednesday 3rd April 2024 7:01 am
Wellies at the ready! (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay) (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)
