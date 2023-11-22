Letter to the Editor: Another public transport-related headline has left me wondering what exactly is a veteran in these parts.
Abbreviated by a journo, as you do, it could be an animal expert, but, I accept that the councillors who are debating giving veterans bus passes, are thinking of war veterans.
A proportion of these, teenagers in the 40s and 50s, also gave two years of their youth in National Service, but I am also thinking of the many younger boys and girls who left school at 14 and went into war work.
And then all the rest of us who scrimped and saved while food, fuel, household goods etc were in short supply for a decade, and now see a repeat of austerity in our old age.
Where is OUR recognition ? Why are augmented public transport facilities not given to ALL our generation?
S.Mills, Ruardean