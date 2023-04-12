Letter to the Editor: I am worried! Over the past few decades Britain has seen so many species disappear – butterflies, bats, bees, birds, mammals.
The latest victims seem to be under the genus: “Conservative” and “Tory”.
As I trawled through the social media profiles of some of our most prominent local MPs, I noticed that these words had been deleted.
Was this because of a diktat from ‘big dog’ Rishi?
Or maybe from Conservative HQ at 55 Tufton Street?
Only one MP in the immediate area – the MP for Monmouth, David TC Davies – remains defiant.
Although, after voting to allow the discharge of sewage into our rivers (eg the Wye, Severn, Usk and Monnow) for another 15 years, his handlers may want him to Tippex the ‘C’ word out to avoid any comparison with the ***** being regularly unloaded by many foreign-owned companies into our water.
Yes, Robertson (Tewkesbury), Chalk (Cheltenham), Graham (Gloucester), and Harper (Forest of Dean) all avoid the association. Why is that, do you think?
I even came across Michael Fabricant (Lichfield), who refers to himself as a “socially liberal MP”.
No ‘C’ or ‘T’ word. A group of MPs from Cambridgeshire to Devon were actually using camouflage in their literature to give folks the impression that they were...well... really Greens.
Again, no mention of disappearing words. Not even a logo.
I am about to write to Sir David Attenborough to enquire as to the possible reasons for this latest falling-off of a political species.
Meanwhile, may I ask if any of your readers can cast light on this sudden decline?
Mark Parry, Broadwell