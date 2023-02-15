This historic cottage dates back more than 400 years and is thought to have once been the village courthouse.
The cottage, in Ruardean, was likely once known as Hatherway’s Hall, which was used for holding courts in 1616 and later on.
The property, which is stone-built, would have been owned by the Lord of Ruardean in the Middle Ages.
Inside, on the ground floor, there is a garden room, a kitchen with a Rangemaster cooker, a lounge and diner with a feature cast iron log burner on a raised heart, exposed stone wall with a wooden mantle and a beamed ceiling, as well as fitted shelving.
On this level, there is also a lobby, a WC, a shower room and access to a quarry tiled cellar.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, as well as space to build an airing cupboard on the landing.
Outside, there is a driveway with parking for two vehicles, with a wrought-iron railing surround and a pathway leading to the side of the property and to the rear garden.
In the garden there is a patio, two greenhouses, two sheds and herbaceous borders, as well as a low wall surround.
The property is being sold by KJT Residential for a guide price of £285,000.
The agent commented: “Lovely old cottage dating back to the 1600s – possibly earlier and potentially the Hatherway’s Hall belonging to the Lord of Ruardean back in the Middle Ages.
“The cottage has a lot of character and history just waiting to be discovered, with three double bedrooms and a large living room.”