This “beautifully presented” cottage for sale has panoramic views and dates back hundreds of years.
Grove Cottage, in Bream, retains an original section with origins in the 17th century and character features throughout.
Entering the property, the porch includes tiled flooring, leading through into a snug with French doors.
The lounge features a 16th century open fire with a stone-walled surround and rustic elm beams, which are also a feature of the adjacent dining room.
The kitchen contains oak units with granite worktops, along with integrated appliances and underfloor heating.
Completing the ground floor is a utility room, a downstairs shower room and a rear porch with further tiled flooring.
A Brazilian pine staircase leads upstairs, where the master bedroom offers bespoke fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.
There are a further four bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes and an in-room sink, and another of which features an open fireplace with a stone surround, while serving these rooms is a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a wraparound garden with a “delightful” pond and multiple decking areas, as well as lawned spaces and a shed, plus parking opposite the property.
The property is being sold by Dean Estate Agents for a guide price of £599,950.
The agent commented: “Dean Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented 5 bedroom detached cottage located in The Tufts, Bream. The original part of the property dates back to the 17th Century with oak beams and characterful exposed stone fireplace.
“This lovely home needs to be viewed to fully appreciate the delightful location, panoramic views and fantastic space on offer.”