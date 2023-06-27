This period farmhouse for sale has “outstanding” views of the River Severn - and comes with 89 acres of land.
Glebe Farm, in Aylburton, has been modernised over the past 20 years, while retaining the property’s character.
The farmhouse sits in the centre of the farm, and is primarily constructed of stone elevations, incorporating Forest of Dean stone, English oak and cast iron rainwater finishings.
On the ground floor of the property, there is a large kitchen/breakfast room with a central island, and access to the conservatory, which has double French doors and provides views out over the countryside and river.
Also leading off the kitchen is a utility room, while further into the house is a dining room, a sitting room with a box bay window, and a large drawing room, which features a fireplace in the centre and French doors to one end.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, while two of the four additional bedrooms on this level also have en-suite bathrooms.
Completing the accommodation is an office with skylights and a family bathroom.
Outside, the home sits in extensive gardens including a flagstone terrace with views of the river, a fish pond, a small arboretum and a former vegetable plot.
There is an additional home within the grounds, called Glebe Cottage, which comprises two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a kitchen, a sitting room and a dining room, as well a its own flagstone terrace.
In the grounds are several outbuildings, including a workshop, a tractor barn, a covered yard, a former deep litter shed and a cattle handling system.
The outbuildings serve the 89-acre farm, which is surrounded by a ring fence and is divided into several enclosures.
The land is currently used for cereal and beef production, and includes a seven-acre mixed wood area, as well as a stream providing a natural water supply.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £2,500,000.
The agent commented: “This highly attractive residential farm is set in a peaceful unspoilt yet accessible rural location with outstanding views over the River Severn.
“The farm comprises a well appointed five bedroom period farmhouse and a modern two bedroom cottage, together with modern farm buildings set in 89 acres of productive arable and pasture land in a ring fence.”