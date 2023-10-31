This cottage for sale has views over the River Wye and dates back to the Victorian era.
Royal Tower Cottage, in Symonds Yat East, sits in an area of outstanding natural beauty, with some parts of the property believed to have been built for Queen Victoria.
On the ground floor, Crittall double doors lead into a quarry tiled reception area with exposed stonework and wood panelling with a stable door to the kitchen.
The kitchen has integrated appliances and a built-in breakfast bar, while the living room features original wood panelling, exposed ceiling beams, an original stone fireplace and River Wye views.
A concealed stairwell with curved stone steps lead to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms with period features, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a front terrace with valley and river views, and main gardens with woodlands that extend to just over an acre.
The home is being sold by Richard Butler Estate Agents for a price of £375,000.
The agent said: “Royal Tower Cottage is situated in a residential prime location enjoying fine views of the River Wye.
“The cottage, which requires some improvement, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with gardens and grounds extending to just over an acre.
“Situated in Symonds Yat East, which is an area of outstanding natural beauty and enjoying an open aspect with lovely views towards the surrounding countryside.”