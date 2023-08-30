Have you ever checked out what properties are available via auction?
From renovation projects to period apartments, there are a variety of properties to consider.
Here are some of the properties up for auction around the Forest of Dean in September.
Dockham Road, Cinderford - £50,000
This semi-detached cottage is close to Cinderford’s town centre and requires ‘complete’ modernisation.
The accommodation is arranged across two floors and comprises two reception rooms, a WC and two bedrooms.
There are also gardens to the front and side of the cottage, as well as potential for a side extension subject to planning permissions.
The property is being sold by online auction on Thursday 14th September 2023.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £70,000
Close to the town centre is this terraced house which has views over the countryside.
The house, which requires modernisation, is made up of a reception room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft room.
There is a front garden, as well as a further garden to the rear of the property.
The property is being sold by online auction on Thursday 14th September 2023.
Cookson Terrace, Lydney - £79,000
This ground floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building dating back to the 1800s.
The apartment comprises an entrance hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a block built storage shed, as well as a parking area and communal gardens.
The property is being sold via online auction, with bidding opening on Monday 11th September 2023.
Barrowell Lane, St Briavels - £100,000
This semi-detached house requires demolition as it is fire-damaged throughout.
There is currently no access to the property, which has a total floor area of 1,033 square feet.
Outside, there was a garage, driveway parking and gardens to the front and rear.
The property is being sold via online auction on 6th and 7th September 2023.
Hang Hill Road, Bream - £385,000
This detached house sits in a village location and has access to woodland walks.
The property is made up of a lounge, a large kitchen and diner, four double bedrooms with a master en-suite, a family bathroom and a utility room.
Externally, there is a paved driveway leading to the garage, as well as a rear garden that is mainly laid to lawn with a flagstone patio.
The property is being sold via secure sale online bidding, and is currently tenanted.