Have you ever checked out what properties are available via auction?

From renovation projects to period apartments, there are a variety of properties to consider.

Here are some of the properties up for auction around the Forest of Dean in September.

Dockham Road, Cinderford - £50,000 

fod auction
The semi-detached cottage is in need of modernisation. (McHugh & Co)

This semi-detached cottage is close to Cinderford’s town centre and requires ‘complete’ modernisation. 

The accommodation is arranged across two floors and comprises two reception rooms, a WC and two bedrooms. 

There are also gardens to the front and side of the cottage, as well as potential for a side extension subject to planning permissions. 

The property is being sold by online auction on Thursday 14th September 2023. 

Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £70,000

fod auction
The property has countryside views. (McHugh & Co)

Close to the town centre is this terraced house which has views over the countryside. 

The house, which requires modernisation, is made up of a reception room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft room. 

There is a front garden, as well as a further garden to the rear of the property. 

The property is being sold by online auction on Thursday 14th September 2023. 

Cookson Terrace, Lydney - £79,000

fod auction
The apartment is in a Grade II listed building. (Auction House Wales)

This ground floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building dating back to the 1800s. 

The apartment comprises an entrance hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a block built storage shed, as well as a parking area and communal gardens. 

The property is being sold via online auction, with bidding opening on Monday 11th September 2023.

Barrowell Lane, St Briavels - £100,000

fod auction
The property is fire damaged. (Auction House Fulwood)

This semi-detached house requires demolition as it is fire-damaged throughout. 

There is currently no access to the property, which has a total floor area of 1,033 square feet. 

Outside, there was a garage, driveway parking and gardens to the front and rear. 

The property is being sold via online auction on 6th and 7th September 2023. 

Hang Hill Road, Bream - £385,000

fod auction
The property has four double bedrooms. (Pattinson Estate Agents)

This detached house sits in a village location and has access to woodland walks. 

The property is made up of a lounge, a large kitchen and diner, four double bedrooms with a master en-suite, a family bathroom and a utility room. 

Externally, there is a paved driveway leading to the garage, as well as a rear garden that is mainly laid to lawn with a flagstone patio. 

The property is being sold via secure sale online bidding, and is currently tenanted. 