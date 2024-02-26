This “quirky” former bakery for sale includes a former record shop and sits close to the River Wye.
The Old Bakery, in Lydbrook, was built in 1870, with the oldest parts of the building originating in the 1700s.
The main house, which is stone-built, spans four levels and approximately 2,000 square feet.
On the ground floor, there is a large home gym, as well as a storeroom, a utility room and a WC.
Moving upstairs, the first floor holds the main living spaces, including a sitting room and a living room with a wood-burning stove.
In between these two rooms is the kitchen, which has been recently refitted, and throughout the rooms are period features such as exposed stonework, wooden floors and doors, and ornament niches.
On the second floor, there is a bedroom, a study and a bathroom, while the top floor offers two further bedrooms and a shower room.
Adjacent to the former bakery is a cottage which was once a record shop, and at one time a butcher’s shop.
The cottage has been recently re-roofed but has not been refurbished, with interiors needing to be fitted and finished.
Outside, there is a flagstone terrace and barbecue area sitting between the bakery and the cottage, while to the west is a raised vegetable bed, and a lawned garden area.
The property is for sale by Morris Bricknell for a guide price of £485,000.
The agent said: “A quirky, fascinating and most appealing former bakery, with an adjacent re-roofed cottage/shop awaiting refurbishment.
“Although the oldest part of the building is believed to date from the 1700s, the greater part of the structure we understand was built around 1870.
“Whilst the main building comprised the bakery with accommodation above, the adjacent small shop was at various times a butcher’s shop and a record shop.
“This location would be ideal for an active family who enjoy outdoor pursuits such as canoeing, mountain biking, woodland walks etc.”