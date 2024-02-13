Thinking of getting on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From “charming” cottages to apartment blocks, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £150,000.
Steam Mills, Cinderford - £112,500
This terraced house is close to local amenities and is described as a “spacious” property.
The home is made up of a large lounge, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom, with a spiral staircase connecting the two levels.
The property has previously been rented out and would therefore be suitable as an investment opportunity.
Oak Meadow, Lydney - £125,000
This top floor flat is described as “perfect” for a first time buyer or an investor.
Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen with a built-in oven and hob, a bedroom with built-in wardrobe space and a bathroom.
Outside, there is off-road parking for one car, as well as additional overflow parking spaces.
Heywood Road, Cinderford - £125,000
This “charming” cottage for sale dates back to the 1800s and is full of original character features.
The accommodation comprises a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also on-street parking and an enclosed front garden, and the property itself is in need of some updating.
Gloucester Road, Coleford - £140,000
This “rarely available” property for sale is a block of three flats which currently has a rental income of approximately £13,000 per year.
The ground and first floor flats each include a living room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
On the top floor is a flat with an open plan living space and kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room.
Overstreet Green, Lydney - £140,000
This flat for sale sits on the top floor of the building and is close to both the town centre and the train station.
Inside, there is an entrance hallway with a pantry, a kitchen, a lounge, a bedroom with an en-suite shower room, an additional bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is described as “very well presented” and “perfect” for a first-time buyer.