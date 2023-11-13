Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to renovation-ready houses, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in the Forest of Dean, all costing less than £120,000.
Marine Gardens, Coleford - £89,950
This top floor apartment is close to Coleford’s town centre and is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan kitchen and living space, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The property also has access to communal gardens and benefits from off road parking.
Church Road, Newnham - £90,000
This end of terrace house spans three storeys and is being sold via public auction on 6th December at 8:45am.
The property comprises a reception room, a kitchen, and a conservatory on the ground floor, while on the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Completing the property is another bedroom or family room on the second floor, and a garden to the rear.
Edinburgh Place, Broadwell - £100,000
This end of terrace house is in need of some refurbishment and “may be suitable” for a side or rear extension.
Inside, there is a reception room, a kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
There are gardens to both the front and rear of the property, and the property is being sold at auction on 22nd November.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £110,000
This mid terraced house is in a town centre location and is described as an “ideal” investment property.
The accommodation comprises a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
In the lounge, there is a chimney breast with alcoves and a Georgian bar window, which overlooks the courtyard garden to the front of the home.
Orchard Rise, Newnham - £115,000
This first floor flat is a managed property with a telephone entry system and a postbox area.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and living room, a private loft space, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has forest and woodland views, and outside there is allocated parking and a turning area.