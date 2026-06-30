A property in a town on the River Severn in the Forest of Dean that’s halfway through a conversion to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) is in Bond Wolfe’s next auction.
The five-bedroomed, linked and semi-detached property at 57 High Street in Lydney, Gloucestershire will have a guide price of £150,000+ in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 9.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive at Bond Wolfe, explained that the freehold property was being sold in conjunction with Watling Real Estate on behalf of the fixed charge receivers.
Mr Bassi said: “This is a vacant property which has been partially completed for conversion into a HMO.
“It stands back from the road behind a front garden and currently has a hall, two ensuite bedrooms, a kitchen with no fittings and a bathroom downstairs.
Upstairs is a landing, another kitchen with no fittings, three more bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, and a further bathroom with no fittings.
“The property obviously still needs renovation as part of its completion to become a HMO, or it could be redeveloped into a family home or self-contained flats, subject to planning permission.”
Lydney town is on the west bank of the River Severn in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, around 16 miles south-west of Gloucester and close to the Welsh border. The town has been bypassed by the A48 road since 1995.
Mr Bassi added that offers above the guide price may be considered before the auction, but that the scaffolding in the pictures will not be included in the sale.
The property will be among 173 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday 9 July.
The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.
Bond Wolfe has a record breaking and award-winning team with more than 500 years of combined property experience since it was founded in 1983. It is a multi-disciplined property business specialising in property auctions and a property agenc which sells all types of residential, commercial and mixed-use property, investments and land/development sites across the UK for private individuals and corporate clients.
Bond Wolfe is holding seven livestreamed auctions in 2026, with the remaining ones on 9 July, 10 September, 22 October and 9 December.
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