This refurbished country cottage for sale has origins in the 1800s and offers a mix of traditional and modern features.
Folly Cottage, in Whitebrook, sits in the Lower Wye Valley and is surrounded by fields and woodlands.
There are character features throughout the property, including exposed wall timbers in the hallway and original ceiling beams in the sitting room.
Also in the sitting room, which is the oldest part of the cottage, is a traditional stone-built fireplace with a bread oven and a stone hearth, as well as some old stone steps to the principal bedroom which were previously hidden by a false cupboard.
The kitchen and dining room is a more contemporary area, with bespoke kitchen units made from reclaimed furniture, a central island and a two-oven Aga.
The kitchen also features a working open fireplace, patio doors, and a larder cupboard, the door of which has a porthole.
Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom, which has two window seats, and a WC with heritage wall tiles.
Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with built-in storage, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also includes an annexe, which comprises a double bedroom with a wall bed.
Outside, the gardens span 0.88 acres and include a large wildlife pond, wildflowers, a paved patio and a veranda above a double garage.
A further feature of the garden is an old mill stone, thought to be a relic from the 1700s, when paper mills were the main industry in the area.
The vendors commented: "We wanted to create a bespoke, country property, with open-style living. We sought to be sympathetic to the age of the cottage, at the same time introducing modern features."
"It would be hard to replicate this location, overlooking the Wye Valley, with the trees and their wonderful changing colours throughout the seasons."
The property is being sold by estate agent Fine & Country for a price of £925,000.
The agent commented: “The beautifully presented cottage has its origins in the 1800s, with later additions.
“Whilst it has recently undergone a huge transformation, to make best use of the space and adapt it to contemporary living, a host of lovely, historic features have been maintained and restored.
“The vendors have used reclaimed and repurposed materials to enhance the cottage's rustic appeal, they have been creative with textures and paint effects and they have introduced a trendy, vintage industrial-style twist, complete with modern, high-end fittings.”