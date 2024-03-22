This historic home for sale is full of character and is surrounded by panoramic rural and river views.
Dock Cottage, in Bullo Pill, is a renovated Grade II listed property which was once the dock keeper’s cottage, dating back to the 18th century.
Entering the property, a double-height oak-framed glass atrium leads into the open plan hub of the home.
This area includes a living room and a dining area, as well as a kitchen with exposed beams, roof windows, and triple aspect views.
At the end of the open-plan area is a second living room with a character fireplace and flagstone floors.
Beyond this is a home office featuring the original dock keeper’s iron range and stove, as well as a cloakroom and a third reception room which is currently used as a snug.
A bespoke oak staircase leads upstairs, with views of the countryside and a glass roof.
On the first floor is the principal bedroom, which includes exposed beams and a luxury en-suite bathroom.
At the other end of this level is a second bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, stripped wood flooring and river views.
Also on this level are an additional three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a roll-top bath.
Opposite the house, there is a stone building which was once a double garage, but has been converted into an annexe currently used as a work space.
Outside, the garden includes mature trees, shrubs and flower beds, with river and countryside views.
As well as the lawned areas, there are flagstone patios and space for vegetable beds, plus a shed.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £850,000.
The agent commented: “Step inside this beautifully presented, exceptional home to find the perfect blend of restored character, modern additions and stunning interior design.
“The current owners have meticulously updated the Grade II former dock keeper's cottage into a substantial five-bed family home that oozes elegance and tasteful design whilst restoring and cherishing the property's original character.”