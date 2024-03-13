Thinking about getting on the property ladder but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From period cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £150,000. 

Fairways Avenue, Coleford - £99,995

The property is within walking distance of the town centre. (KJT Residential)

This ground floor apartment is within walking distance of Coleford’s town centre and is accessed via a security door. 

The accommodation is made up of a reception hall, an open plan living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with a double wardrobe, and a bathroom. 

Outside, the property benefits from a communal garden area and car parking to the rear. 

Church Road, Cinderford - £112,000

The apartment has been improved throughout. (Trivett Hicks)

This ground floor apartment is described as “modern” and has been recently improved throughout. 

Inide, there is an entrance hall, a kitchen and breakfast room, a living room, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom. 

To the rear of the building, which is close to the town centre, there is a car parking area with allocated spots for residents. 

Heywood Road, Cinderford - £120,000

The cottage has 1800s origins. (Appleby's Estate Agents)

This “charming” cottage for sale dates back to the mid 1800s and has character features throughout. 

The property comprises a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is on-street parking and an enclosed front courtyard, and the property requires some updating. 

High Street, Aylburton - £145,000

The property is "ideal" for a first time buyer. (Toombs & Toombs)

This first floor apartment is in a purpose built property and is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer, a holiday let or a buy to let. 

Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen, a bedroom with wardrobe space, a bathroom and a built-in cupboard. 

There is off road parking for two vehicles, a garden area with a shed, and views from the rear. 

Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £149,950

The property is described as "spacious". (KJT Residential)

This end terraced cottage for sale is described as being an “ideal” first time buy or investment property. 

The accommodation is made up of a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There is a large garden with west facing views, and off road parking for one vehicle. 