Thinking about getting on the property ladder but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From period cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £150,000.
Fairways Avenue, Coleford - £99,995
This ground floor apartment is within walking distance of Coleford’s town centre and is accessed via a security door.
The accommodation is made up of a reception hall, an open plan living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with a double wardrobe, and a bathroom.
Outside, the property benefits from a communal garden area and car parking to the rear.
Church Road, Cinderford - £112,000
This ground floor apartment is described as “modern” and has been recently improved throughout.
Inide, there is an entrance hall, a kitchen and breakfast room, a living room, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.
To the rear of the building, which is close to the town centre, there is a car parking area with allocated spots for residents.
Heywood Road, Cinderford - £120,000
This “charming” cottage for sale dates back to the mid 1800s and has character features throughout.
The property comprises a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is on-street parking and an enclosed front courtyard, and the property requires some updating.
High Street, Aylburton - £145,000
This first floor apartment is in a purpose built property and is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer, a holiday let or a buy to let.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen, a bedroom with wardrobe space, a bathroom and a built-in cupboard.
There is off road parking for two vehicles, a garden area with a shed, and views from the rear.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £149,950
This end terraced cottage for sale is described as being an “ideal” first time buy or investment property.
The accommodation is made up of a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is a large garden with west facing views, and off road parking for one vehicle.