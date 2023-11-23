The former clubhouse of a local rugby club is for sale as a “prime” development opportunity.
The Bream RFC site, off the High Street in Bream, includes the former clubhouse, changing rooms and car park of the club.
Bream RFC was established in 1878, and moved to the High Street site in 1960, having previously been based at the nearby Rising Sun.
The club is now building a new clubhouse with community social facilities on adjacent land.
Their former site is allocated for redevelopment within the Local Development Plan, and there has previously been planning consent granted on part of the site for eight semi-detached homes, with the development area spanning approximately 1.65 acres.
The new owner would be responsible for the demolition of the current clubhouse and any other structures on the site.
Bream RFC will retain access rights to cross the land for its new clubhouse site, parking and rugby pitches.
The site is being sold by Powells, and offers are invited.
Powells said: “Bream RFC development site is located within the beautiful Forest of Dean village of Bream, and conveniently situated directly off the High Street in the heart of the community.
“With exciting proposals to develop a new clubhouse which will include community social facilities, upon adjacent land owned by the rugby club, alongside the existing club pitches, the former clubhouse and car park site is now offered for sale for redevelopment.
“Powells are instructed to invite offers from developers for the sale of the site on a conditional ‘Subject to Planning’ basis.”