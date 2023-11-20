WRU East One
AFTER a convincing win the previous week away at Abergavenny, much was hoped for Monmouth at home against mid-tablers Bedlinog, reports PETE WALTERS.
But within minutes of the start the opposite was looking the likelihood, as the visiting pack looked stronger in the set piece and the tackling of the opposition’s strong runners was initially relatively non existent.
So much so that within three minutes, after three players had failed to stop the same rampaging runner, the ball found touch in the downfield left hand corner.
A scrum followed and another missed tackle saw the visitors seven points in the lead.
Monmouth rallied and were soon in the Bedlinog 22, where a high tackle brought three penalty points from wing Matt Tabb.
But the visitors were not phased and playing long kicks into the left corner brought a winning line-out where they skirted around the front and over for their second try.
From the restart and a penalty for crossing, Tabb was to fail his next goal attempt largely because of the gusting wind.
With play back in their half, a good line-out by second row Will Tyler prompted an attack up the left, with wing Harry Whelan powering through an attempted tackler only for a foot in touch to halt play.
A further penalty to the hosts, extended 10 metres for dissent, saw centre Jordan Howells stopped just three metres out, but lack of support merely gained a penalty against for his efforts, allowing Bedlinog to clear their lines.
Play levelled out for a while with both sides probing for territory with long kicks, although Monmouth’s tended to balloon in the prevailing wind.
But then from a quickly taken penalty, Bedlinog were able to use their superior forward power to scrummage another penalty towards the home line.
A collapse brought another penalty and scrum when the visitors were trundled back over the line to take the score to 19-3.
From the kick-off flanker Logan Woskett was commendably up to tackle the catcher but another penalty quickly taken by Bedlinog’s No 9 took his side back within eight metres of the Monmouth line.
Another touch was cleanly taken and containing the drive proved impossible, leaving Monmouth facing a 24-3 half-time deficit, and with Bedlinog having already gained a try-scoring bonus point.
Monmouth had a good spell after the restart, with individually penetrative action into the Bedlinog 22 by Howells again and fly-half Dan White, but not without some misfortune, especially for the latter who, following some slick play, ever so marginally put a foot in touch as he dived for the line.
With much to do, but now at least having the wind and slope advantage, the hosts then kicked into Bedlinog’s 22, winning a ruck, and when an attempted return kick ballooned they won a penalty, which Tabb easily converted.
The visiting full back then regained the advantage with a long kick out of defence which he followed up, tackling the receiver.
Their next touch brought another drive resulting in the home forwards being trundled back over their line again, making it 31-6 with a full 30 minutes yet to play!
The hosts were still trying hard but Bedlinog continued to gain front foot advantage, as Monmouth with ball in hand made little ground by moving laterally, which was often frustrated by a good drifting defence.
Yet another deep penalty and deep touch brought a successful driving maul and a now 30-point lead. Some further substitutions livened things up but it was again Howells who threatened as he cut a good line in, sadly to be injured when tackled.
Monmouth were gaining ground now but despite a succession of attacking phases near the line and Bedlinog losing a player for a ‘no arms’ tackle, a knock-on by a visiting player, which questionably was deliberate, frustrated the attack near the line.
The referee entered the narrative now as play was delayed for treatment to him for a turned ankle, but he manfully resumed, as the game ran its course with no further scores.
The challenge for Monmouth continues, both for their coaches correcting some deficiencies, but also given that the next game is a tough trip to Nelson this coming Saturday (November 25).
On a day when much of the rugby programme fell victim to the weather, Chepstow enjoyed a third league win of the season, 17-11 at Machen in East 3.
This Saturday they host RTB Ebbw Vale, while Usk host Pill Harriers the same afternoon.
Meanwhile, Monmouth School 1st XV made it three wins in a week on Saturday, beating Dean Close 24-15 away, following a 35-26 midweek win at Blundells in the National Cup Area final and a 33-5 home win over King’s Worcester the previous weekend.