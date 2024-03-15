WYESIDE racing trainer Venetia Williams was celebrating another horse in the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham after Djelo took third in the Grade I Turners Novices' Chase on day three of the festival.
Ridden by Charlie Deutsch, the 25-1 shot came home behind doing 5-2 favourite Grey Dawning in first and 11/2 shot Ginny’s Destiny to scoop an £18,567 pay day.
It was the second third this week for the King’s Caple yard, near Ross-on-Wye, following 100-1 shot’s Funambule Sivola’s third in the Queen Mother’s Chase.
And all eyes are now on the big one, when Venetia’s L’Homme Press bids to win the Gold Cup (live on ITV today at 3.30pm).