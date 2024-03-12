TITLE-chasing Ross Juniors were held to a disappointing 4-4 draw away to basement side Rank Outsiders, who secured only their second point of the season.
It proved a missed opportunity with North Gloucestershire One leaders Lydbrook 2nds not in league action, with the villagers now 11 points ahead having played four games more.
Rank led 3-2 at half-time as Ross struggled, but Juniors fought back for a point with Kieran Young firing a brace, and Sam Maher and Jamie Green one apiece.
Ruardean Hill Rangers continued their run of form, with a 2-0 Gloucestershire County win at Quedgeley.
Kane Fellows fired the visitors in front after five minutes, before a short back pass allowed Fin Jones to round the keeper and score with ten minutes remaining.
Lydbrook Athletic lost 3-0 at home to high-flying Rodbourough OB in Gloucestershire Northern 2.
And North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Howle Hill suffered a title blow with a 2-1 home defeat to second-placed Bream Amateurs, Chris Baverstock with the consolation.
Third-placed Huntley also fell 3-1 at home to Ellwood, Dan Hall their scorer, while Lydbrook 2nds slipped up by the same score away to Staunton & Corse 2nds in the George Sandoe Cup.
Longhope marched on at the top of NG2 though, with a 6-1 home win over Ruardean United, Peter Webb, Richard May, Rufat Dida, Steve Clark, Robbie Clark and Nathan Gwilliam the marksmen.
A Max Wilkes brace secured a 2-2 home draw for Mitcheldean 2nds against Mushet & Coalway 2nds, while two from Luke Johnson and goals from Connor Dix and Brandon Barnett earned a 4-4 draw for Ruardean Hill A in NG3 with visitors Redbrook 2nds.
But Lydbrook A missed out 3-0 away to Westbury 2nds.
Saturday (March 16) fixtures include – Ross Juniors v Whitecroft, Ruardean Hill v Little Stoke, Harrow Hill v Lydbrook, Howle Hill v Blakeney (Weston), Bream v Mitcheldean, Huntley v Harrow Hill 2nds, Milkwall v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Lydbrook 2nds v Soudley, Mitcheldean 2nds v Viney St Swithins 2nds, Yorkley v Longhope, Ruardean Utd v Lydbrook A, Staunton A v Ruardean Hill A.
Sunday games (March 17) include – Hay v Ross Women, Ross Ladies v Westfield.