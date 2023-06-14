A TALENTED all-round sportswoman has carried off the top individual honour in the annual Celebration of Sport at Monmouth School for Girls.
Anna Leeke was an excellent captain of the first team netball squad and has represented the school in first team hockey and lacrosse this year.
Anna, who was crowned Sportswoman of the Year, was a starter for Severn Stars Under-19s and represented Wales Under-21s in netball, aged just 17 years.
The Sportswoman of the Year honour is given to the pupil who has achieved outstanding accolades and representation in sport, whilst juggling the commitments of other sports and academia.
Director of Sport, PE and Dance at Monmouth School for Girls, Caroline Jones, said: “Anna’s commitment to sport has been outstanding since she joined the school in Year 7, and she thoroughly deserved this award.”
Luella Hay, also a student in Year 13, was recognised for her outstanding commitment to school sport when she received The Waller Shield. Luella represented the first team at both hockey and netball this season and was an outstanding captain of the lacrosse first team, despite suffering a serious knee injury in November.
The Waller Shield was originally presented to the school by the leavers of 2017 for commitment, dedication and all-round sporting prowess to a Year 13 student.
Mrs Jones said: “Luella’s commitment to school sport started when she first joined Haberdashers; Monmouth in Year 3, and she thoroughly deserves her award.”
More than 40 senior pupils gathered at the school in glorious weather for last week’s outdoor Celebration of Sport, which included a barbecue.
Professional cricketer, Sophia Smale, who has been playing for Western Storm this summer, won Cricketer of the Year.
Megan Vineall clinched the Golfer of the Year honour, while Laura Simmons was the Lacrosse first team Player of the Year and Annie Taylor was the Netball first team Player of the Year.
Sophie Morrison was the J18 Rower of the Year and Lauren Young, the Senior Tennis Player of the Year.
Full list of winners for 2023: Sportswoman of the Year: Anna Leeke; The Waller Shield: Luella Hay; Cricketer: Sophia Smale; Golfer: Megan Vineall; Hockey 1st team player: Freya Taylor, 1st team most improved: Zoe Whitehouse; Lacrosse 1st team player: Laura Simmons, 1st team most improved: ZsaZsi Mount; Netball 1st team player: Annie Taylor, 1st team most improved: Emily Blair; 2nd team player: Grace Humphries; 2nd team most improved: Bella Chowns; Rower: J16 rower: Hannah Jones, J16 most improved: Freya Laws, J18 Rower: Sophie Morrison, J18 Most improved: Abbie Morgan; Senior tennis player: Lauren Young.