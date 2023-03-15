A YEAR 12 student at Monmouth School for Girls has won an outstanding accolade at the Welsh Schools Netball finals.
Annie Taylor was named Player of the Tournament as the Monmouth girls shone to finish third overall in the eight-team finals.
Representing South-East Wales and competing against seven other schools, the Monmouth team played superbly to top their group unbeaten, winning matches against Y Strade (21-11), Brynrefail (32-4) and Cardiff High School (22-20).
Winning the group meant that the girls met Cwm Rhymni in the semi-finals. But, on this occasion, the Monmouth girls slipped to defeat.
The girls progressed to the 3rd/4th play-off match against Cardiff High School.
Despite the loss to Cwm Rhymni, the Monmouth girls picked themselves to defeat Cardiff High School by a clear 10-goal margin.
Huge congratulations to Annie, who won the top player award in the competition.
Annie was brilliantly supported by Emily Blair, Evie Lawson, Anna Leeke (captain) Annie Taylor, Carmen Rey-Jones, Ellie Emes, Ella Wallace, Katie Shutt, Nia Rees and Olivia Jones.