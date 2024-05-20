A SUPERB 104 from Ben Sidney-Jones and 57 from Scott Bailey helped Chepstow beat derby rivals Sudbrook by just three runs in an epic Welsh Cup South East quarter-final on Sunday.
The duo put on 152 for the opening wicket as the hosts reached 240-4 off 40 overs, with Henry Sullivan adding 32.
Sudbrook almost chased it down, opener Joseph Voke firing 103 and Scott O’Leary 55 as they shared a 145-run second-wicket stand.
But three wickets from Kai Taylor, two from Hemayatullah Seddiqi and one apiece from Filip Chitins and Cameron Rees just put on the brakes enough to restrict them to 237-7.
On Saturday, Rhys Leach took five wickets for Chepstow 1sts in a South Wales Premier Two league clash at home to Port Talbot, but the hosts' run chase fell short by 23 runs despite a sterling 55 for opener Gareth Ansell.
Port scored 208-8 off 48 overs, with Leach's haul - all of them catches - coming for 25 runs off 10 overs.
Ben Hope-Bell with two wickets, and Lewys Jones with one also chipped in, with Sam Hope-Bell taking two catches.
Set a revised 50-over target of 212, Harry Hughes with 29 and Aaron Jones with 23 provided some middle order momentum in reply, but the latter's dismissal for the eighth wicket on 177 spelt the end, as Chepstow were dismissed for 189 in the 47th over.
The 2nds game away to Sully Spartans fell victim to the weather after the hosts set a 40-over target of 244-8, Harry Harkins taking two wickets.
The 3rds secured a five-wicket victory away to Newport Fugitives 3rds after being set 177-6, racing to 182 for five in the 30th over.
Llanarth 1sts won by 42 runs at home to Dinas Powys 1sts though, with 63 from opener skipper Ollie Mann and 54 from Paul Gittins helping them to 203-7 off 45 overs.
Tight bowling from Sean Edwards with three wickets, and two apiece for Glen Hamilton, Dan Moseley and Tom Heath then restricted the visitors to 161-9.