LYDNEY drew on the opening day of the Regional One season for the second year in a row.
The 25-25 bonus point result against Royal Wooton Basset was a fair one, writes Roger Pike
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott has made several signings to replace departing players.
In the pack experienced Nick Selway joins as a player coach.
In the second row Danny Hodge and Jack Cuthbert form a big pack.
Danny Price joins the backline where Ben Large continues as captain.
The Bledisloe club suffered two serious injuries in recent friendlies with Brad Barnes out for the season and Charlie Beddis likely to be sidelined for several weeks.
Lydney dominated the opening encounters with drives from Large and the impressive Selway keeping them in the opponents’ 22.
Tom Broady kicked to open the scores but a converted try made it 3-7 to the visitors.
The hosts attacked immediately, kicking a penalty to the corner where a Pat Hanslow catch set up Selway
for the try, converted by Broady.
The try of the game followed when the hosts ran from their 22 with Cuthbert feeding Brad Dunn who made huge territory for Alex Nelmes to cross out wide for 15-7.
Another try made it 15-12 at half-time.
Lydney started strongly in the second half but struggled to make territory against the strong wind.
The Wiltshire side kicked to keep the hosts penned in their own half and scored a converted try from a penalty.
A break by Dunn made huge yards but Henry Sleeman was denied by a knock-on.
Penalty drives from Hanslow, Cuthbert and the impressive Jack Knox got within a couple of metres where Selway scored for 20-19.
After Wooton retook the lead through two penalties, Dunn crossed in the corner but the conversion fell under the bar.
