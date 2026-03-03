HARTPURY go into Saturday’s home game against Southern League Division One South leaders Frome Town full of confidence after an unbeaten February.
The Acorns took all nine points on offer during the month with wins against Portishead, Westbury and Brixham.
Hartpury have six wins in a row and are within four points of the play-offs.
They also enjoyed their best defensive month, conceding just one goal in February.
Last Saturday, (February 28), they rounded off the month with a 0-1 win in Brixham.
Vanylson Silva’s second half strike sealed the three points which took their unbeaten run to eight games.
The visitors went closest in the first half when Noah Coates’s side-footed effort from six yards go just wide.
The Fishermen had opportunities to score but blocks by Sol Kent, Jesse Aldridge and Josh Roney prevented any goals.
Louis Manning had an effort from distance on 26 minutes but it was high.
Keeper Seth Locke got down low to block an on-target Brixham header on the stroke of half-time, keeping the game goalless as the sides went into the break.
The visitors almost broke the deadlock after two minutes of the second half but Manning’s shot hit the bar.
The decisive goal came after 54 minutes with Silva’s low shot from 20 yards.
Brixham reacted quickly with Roney making a goal line clearance five minutes to deny the equaliser.
Silva went close on 65 minutes but his shot was well held.
There was panic in the Brixham goalmouth five minutes later with Keon Sanniola’s low cross almost put in by a defender.
Both teams ended the after with 10 men after two late sendings off.
Brixham’s Callum Rose was given a second yellow for a heavy challenge after 89 minutes and Sanniola was sent off in stoppage time for kicking away the ball.
