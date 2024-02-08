ROCKFIELD Rovers missed out in the semi-final of the East Gwent Harry Gill Cup on Saturday, losing 4-2 at their Monmouth ground to Caldicot Castle.
And it will be an all-Severnside final, with Sudbrook CC winning the other semi 3-1 at home to Underwood.
Elsewhere, Gwent Premier 2 Usk Town remain rooted to the bottom after a 2-0 home loss to Pontnewydd United, although it was a closer game than the previous week, when the hosts lost 5-1 to the same outfit in the Gwent Cup.
Chepstow’s Thornwell R&W sit just one place and five points above them following a 3-1 loss at top-four Riverside Rovers.
Chepstow Town 2nds lost 4-2 away to third-placed Lliswerry 2nds in the FAW South East Teserves League, while Caldicot 2nds were pipped 4-3 at home to second-placed Cwmbran Celtic. The latter’s 3rds also lost by the odd goal, 2-1 at home to Undy 3rds in East Gwent 1.
Tintern Abbey stayed top of EG2 thanks to a 4-2 win away to Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds, John Hitchens with a brace and Jack Coleman and Darryl Reynolds with a goal apiece.
Chepstow Town 3rds showed no mercy to hapless hosts Underwood 2nds, running out 12-0 winners, while Severn Tunnel beat Thornwell 2nds 3-1 away and Caldicot Castle 2nds and Sudbrook CC 2nds drew 1-1.
But Redbrook Rovers missed out 1-0 away to Staunton & Corse 2nds in North Gloucestershire One.
Chepstow Town visit Trethomas Bluebirds in Ardal South East on Friday (Feb 9) night.
Fixtures on Saturday (February 10) include – Treowen v Caldicot T, Usk T 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Sudbrook CC v Caldicot T 3rds, Undy 3rds v Rockfield, Chepstow T 3rds v Thornwell 2nds, Port & Sud 2nds v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Severn Tunnel v Underwood 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Redbrook v Soudley, Staunton & Corse A v Redbrook 2nds.