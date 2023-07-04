ROSS Rowing Club headed to Ironbridge Regatta with an early start for all and none earlier than hero George Smith, who had taken on the mammoth task of towing the boats to the event, reports ALICE SIMON
With the first Ross race slated to start at 8.45am, it was bleary eyed and not so bushy tailed athletes who straggled into the notoriously tropical Ironbridge bowl ready to get the day started.
Up first was the Mixed Quad of Greg Powell, Tom Willis, Alice Simon and late substitute Sheron Dean-Lucas.
Up against a crew from Burton Leander in a heat, the Ross gang pulled back from a conservative start to row a smooth and consistent race with a perfect line from Sheron, to take the win by over a length and progress to the semi final.
Drawn to face a fresh crew from Queens Park High School in the semi, the row was not quite as powerful and smooth as the first and sadly Ross did not progress, with the Chester crew going on to win the final.
A composite crew consisting of Annabel Pope and Beth Morris plus two members of Salford University were on the other side of the draw, and also missed out to another QPH crew.
Next up was George Smith in Masters C (over-42) singles against Abingdon RC who absolutely smashed it to win easily.
In the final George’s opponent was a very good Bristol sculler, but the Ross man pushed him right to the line.
Nick Hawkes was the final RRC race of the morning, in a straight final in the MF single (over-60), narrowly missing out to his Bridgenorth opponent.
In the afternoon new double sculls duo Tom Willis and Phil Walder fought hard with a Trafford pair in their open heat, but had to give second best.
But the ladies’ MD (over-50) coxed four of Sheron Dean-Lucas, Nicky Wild, Ellen Phelps and Alice Simon, ably coxed by Sally Pettiphertook on Ironbridge in their final and with a new start in the bank powered in front and held off their rivals all the way, with the gap widening to over 2 lengths to bring home the pots!
Then it was back to the trailer (with a pot of Pimm’s for the ladies) to get George back on the road with co-pilot Annabel.