KATHRYN Harding of Coleford returned from the Republic of Ireland with silverware after winning the Ladies Class Four autograss trophy.
The competition at Mallow, County Cork was the fifth round of the British Autograss Series.
Kathryn, driving a Mini, finished on 145 points, 30 points ahead of second-placed Claire Compton.
The event took place over the weekend of September 30 and October 1.
Torrential rain on the Saturday meant that tractors were needed to pull vehicles on and off the site.
Kathryn is pictured with her trophy.