ASTON Ingham just missed out on the Gloucestershire One title by four points after signing off with a 95-run home win over Great Rissington on Saturday.
And after their best ever season, which included making the last eight of the National Village Cuip, they will play in the West of England Premier League Gloucester Division for the first time in their history next year, after winning promotion as runners-up to Hawkesbury Upton.
Anthony James has had a stunning year, including a club record 195 not out, but it was Alexander Gooding who played the starring role with the bat this time, scoring a fantastic 115 not out off 135 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes, as Aston reached 210-6 off their 45 overs.
And the hosts then steamed into the Rissington batting, skittling them for 106 in 28.1 overs, with Dan Smith taking three wickets, backed by James, Angus Bartlett – who also scored 25 – and Toby O'Neill with two apiece, while Josh Loade took three catches.
The 2nds signed off with a 109-run win away to Highnam to finish third in Cheltenham/ Gloucester/ Forest Premier, Tim Dulson firing a round 100 not out including 18 fours in their 243-3 off 40 overs, backed by Will Green with 72, who hit nine fours and three sixes.
Charlie O'Neill then dismissed two of the first three batsmen for ducks, and despite 59 from fourth man Tim Gordon, and 24 from fifth man Barish Rahman, the rest of the batting wilted, all out for 134 in 33.3 overs, with Luke Ward also taking four wickets and Ethan Drew-White two.
The 3rds lost by 34 runs at CGF West 1 champions Huntley to finish fifth, Jon Green firing 56 not out for the hosts in their 174-8, with Frankie Gooding taking three wickets and Melissa Watson two.
Aston were then all out for 140, Clyde Breetzke top-scoring with 39 and Colin Reeves taking three wickets and Glyn Bayley, Lee Robson and Alex Gray two apiece.
The 4ths didn’t have a game, but finished third in CGF 2 West.
Goodrich 1st XI ended with a narrow 15-run loss at home to Wormelow in Marches One, but won promotion to the next tier of the Worcester County League as runners-up to Builth Wells.
The visitors scored 257-6 in their 45 overs, Jack Lewis with three wickets and Chris Tookey two, before they were all out in reply for 242 with 4.2 overs left, Harry Porter firing 81, Lewis 39 and Ayrton Lowther 24.
But the 2nds won by 12 runs away to Almeley 2nds to put the seal on the Marches 3 title, Colin Walker firing 73, Lee Harrington 25 and Wayne Husbands 23 as they reached 205 all out.
Megan Jones and Joseph Griffiths then took three wickets and Matt Davies two as the hosts were restricted to 193-9.
Ross-on-Wye 1st XI returned to action after conceding the previous four matches, losing their final game by four wickets at home to Garnons in Marches One despite a magnificent 102 from Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen.
All out for 166 in 34.4 overs, Alex Springer then took three wickets and Chloe Tingle two, but Garnons chased down the target in 29.2 overs, with Ross relegated.
The 2nds conceded on Sunday in Marches 3 to Burghill, also finishing bottom in a tough season for the 187-year-old club.