A BRILLIANT 121 from Anthony James set Aston Ingham 1st XI on their way to a 91-run home win over Westbury-on-Severn on Saturday to top Gloucestershire County Cricket League One.
The hosts scored 195 all out in 43.5 overs, James firing 16 fours and seven sixes in his magnificent 117-ball knock.
Six wickets for just four runs then gutted the Westbury batting, reducing them from 51-1 to 55-7, four of them falling to Oli Dennis in six balls, and Dan Smith taking the other two.
Skipper James Wagstaff polished off the tail with two wickets, with Angus Bartlett taking the other one, as Westbury were all out for 104 in 26.1 overs.
In the 2nds Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest Premier fixture at Westbury, Aston eased to a six-wicket win with five overs to spare, fired by 72 from Dave Lacey and 69 not out from Will Green.
Luke Ward took four wickets and Simon Clark three as Aston bowled the hosts out for 173 in the 40th over.
Lacey then struck 11 fours in his innings, and Green 12, as the visitors reached 176-4 to claim the win and stay second.
But it was a nail-biting game for the 3rds who held off Gloucester 3rds' run charge by just two runs, as Andrew Gardner took the last wicket on the final ball.
Opener Ed Kendall scored 55 and Nathan Davies 52, backed by Max Evans with 27 as Aston set a 40-over target of 197-9.
Aston's bowlers then restricted the last six batsmen to just 11 scoring runs as Gloucester were all out for 195, with Gardener taking two late wickets including the last one for a duck, following three wickets for Philip Leighton and two apiece for Oliver Kensall and Mark Mathias.
The 4ths could breathe a bit easier, winning by 53 runs away to Westbury 3rds.
Martin Jukes hit 74, backed by fellow opener Leo Lockwood with 40 as the visitors reached 194-9 in their 40 overs.
And their bowlers were soon on top, dismissing the hosts for 140 in 38 overs.
Goodrich 1st XI won by nine wickets at home to Dales after bowling them out for 144 in the 35th over.
Jake Jarrett took three wickets, backed by Jack Waldis and Chris Tookey with two apiece for the hosts, before openers Jack Lewis with 80 and Sam Griffiths with 55 took Goodrich to 148 without loss in just 15.3 overs.
The 2nds missed out though by eight wickets away to Dales 2nds, all out for 159 in 27.5 overs before their opponents replied with 162-2 in 29 overs.
It proved a tough week for Ross CC, who lost their midweek Forest Hundred game at home to Cinderford and both league matches on Saturday.
Cinderford scored 126-6 off their 100 balls, Charlie Bowden taking three wickets, and Josh Element and Albert Johnson one apiece.
And Ross were then limited to 87-3, Ben Element scoring an unbeaten 35 and Josh 10 not out.
On Saturday, the 1st XI lost out by 87 runs at home to local rivals Wormelow, who set a target of 222-7 off their 45 overs, James Snow firing 68.
Will Brookes took three wickets for Ross, Adam Parkes two and a run out, and Chloe Tingle one.
But despite 44 from Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen and 20 from Josh Element, the hosts were all out for 135 in the 40th over.
The 2nds set a decent target of 187-7 off 40 overs away to Almeley 2nds, Charlie Bowden firing 47, Ben Rimington 36, Richard Jeffryes 25, Albert Johnson 19 and Paul Morris 17 not out.
But the hosts fairly raced to 191-4 in 31.2 overs, largely thanks to 72 not out from skipper Alun Griffiths, who fired 11 fours, and Charlie Mangan with 45, including three sixes and five fours.