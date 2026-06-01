LYDNEY are still looking for their first win of the season in the Gloucestershire Cricket League after going down to a 37-run defeat to Tewkesbury Seconds.
Ben Ferguson hit 82 and Jordan Stone took three wickets at the Bob Park Cricket Ground.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat and it took five overs for Lydney to claim the first wicket when Jack O’Connell caught Ulysses Alonzo leg before with the score on 21.
O’Connell struck again in the 11th when he caught and bowled Harry Low in a wicket maiden that made it 42-2.
Lydney’s excellent start continued when, two balls later, Callum Miller opened the 12th over with a wicket.
Stone took the catch to dismiss Zac Hicks to make it 42-3.
Tewkesbury had added 27 to their total when James Allcoat became the fourth wicket to fall.
He went leg before to Ferguson to make it 69-4.
There was some respite for the visitors as they put on 47 for the fifth wicket.
Miller took the catch of the bowling of Tom Morris to dismiss Brandon Coates at 116-5.
Lydney quickly applied more pressure as Ferguson ran out Ben Brixley to make it 117-6.
The momentum then switched as Matt Alonso and Jude Mahawaduge added 75 to the Tewkesbury total for the seventh wicket.
Stone bowled Alonso for 55 with the score 192-7.
His replacement, James Cooley, helped Mahawaduge move the total on to 212.
Mahawaduge went to Miller’s second catch of the day – again off the bowling of Morris.
The Tewkesbury man had scored 46 at a run a ball to leave his side on 212-8.
Stone claimed the wicket of Dom Webb with the second ball the batsman faced to make it 213-9.
Cooley and Adam Brookes added another 24 runs for the final wicket.
Cooley was bowled by Stone with the first ball of the 45th over to close the innings and set a target of 238.
Lydney got off to a quick start with Ferguson hitting a four off the first ball and a boundary being recorded in six of the first seven overs at which point they were 28-0.
Ferguson and Alex Nelmes made 54 for the first wicket when Nelmes was caught and bowled by Jack Brixey.
He had scored 19 with all but three coming from boundaries.
Jonathan Kear went for two in the next over, caught leg before by Adam Brookes.
The third wicket partnership between with Dafydd Nicholas saw 106 added to Lydney’s total.
Nicholas was eventually run out by Dom Webb having scored 47 off 51 balls including four boundaries.
Lydney were162-3 in the 34th over but shortly after lost two wickets in a single over.
Stone was caught by Webb with the second delivery of the 36th over and then Dave Kear was bowled by Brixey three deliveries later and Lydney were 173-5.
Lydney needed 65 off 10 overs with five wickets remaining but there were dealt a massive blow when Ferguson went in the next over.
He was bowled by Harry Low for 82 off 117 balls including four fours to make it 180-6 in the 37th over.
Niall Halford was bowled in the next over by Brixey.
The innings came to a close on 200 following the dismissals of Morris and Knox.
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