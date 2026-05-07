CORSE & Staunton marked their return to the West of England Premier League with a derby win over Aston Ingham.
They won by 61 runs in a rain-affected match after being put in to bat.
Ed Goolden and James Dallaway opened the batting for the home side with Dallaway going on to be top scorer with 84 on his debut.
Dallaway hit the first of 13 fours in the second over against Toby O’Neill.
O’Neill and Mohamed Dishad kept it relatively tight with some 30 runs on the board in the 10th over when the first wicket fell.
It was O’Neill who made the breakthrough when he had Goolden caught by C Baker for one run off 17 balls.
That brought Ben Morton to the crease for his league debut with Corse.
He and Dallaway put on 124 for the second wicket.
They started to build a total with Morton hitting two fours off O’Neill in the 14th and then a six off Angus Bartlett with the fifth ball of the 17th.
Dallaway hit another four off Bartlett in the 21st over and there were boundaries for both batsmen off the next six, including one each in the 27th.
Morton again hit Bartlett for a six in the 29th over.
There were boundaries in the next three overs with a four and six in the 32nd over for Morton off Sam Didcote.
The partnership was broken when Tim Dutson dismissed Morton in his first over.
Morton went with the final ball of the 33rd over when he was caught by Bartlett.
His 72 came off 71 balls and included 10 fours and three sixes.
He was replaced by Tim Dannett with Corse on 155-2 with 17 overs remaining.
The response from Dallaway was to take three boundaries – two fours and a six – in the next over off Sam Didcote.
Corse picked up 11 runs from the 37th when Dannett hit a four and a six off Dulson.
The visitors claimed the important wicket of Dallaway in the next over.
Didcote had bowled to Dannatt but Dallaway was unable to make his ground and was run out by Dharzekanth Yoganadan.
He had faced 117 deliveries for his 84 including 13 fours and a six.
Corse were now on 188-3 with the partnership having added 23 runs.
Jack Hutchings and Harrison Tegg added 59 off 26 deliveries including five fours for Hutchings and four fours and a six for Tegg.
Hutchings went midway through the 46th over when he was caught leg before by O’Neill after scoring 26 off 24 balls.
Tegg hit another four in the next over but was bowled by Dishad with the final delivery having hit 39 off 25 balls.
The last two deliveries of the innings saw O’Neill claim two more wickets.
First he bowled Jack Tyrer for 20 and then had Callum King leg before.
O’Neill returned figures of four wickets for 48 runs off 10 overs.
Aston Ingham were set a revised target of 138 from 24 overs.
Corse got off to a flyer when Goolden bowled Gus Carinin-Roberts with the final ball of the first over for a wicket maiden.
Aston lost Oliver Henson in the next over to a catch by Dannatt off the bowling of Trigg.
Dulson hit the first four to make it 9-2 at the end of the fifth.
He went caught by Trigg for 11 in a wicket maiden for Dannatt.
Anthony James was top scorer with 35 including four fours and a six as Aston finished on 76-3.
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