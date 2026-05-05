WESTBURY United retained the J O Roberts Cup with a 4-2 win over Woolaston.
The game at Lydney Town’s Roger Sansom Park on Sunday (May 3) was not settled until the very end.
Both halves saw one side in control for much of the 45 minutes.
Westbury went into the game with the aim of making up for the disappointment of losing in the final of the Gloucestershire FA’s Junior Cup a couple of weeks before.
They showed intent from the start with an effort that went across the goal in the first minute.
But Jamie Ward opened their account in the second minute.
United continued to look comfortable but Woolaston also made some chances.
Westbury made it 2-0 some 20 minutes later when Elian Clarkson converted an in-swinging corner.
Woolaston continued to press when they had the opportunity but Westbury were dominating possession.
They pulled one back when Elliott Greening came through the defence to slot home.
The two goal advantage was restored when a Woolaston player turned the ball into his own net.
Just as in the first half, there was an early goal with Kyle Taylor reducing the deficit to a single score.
Momentum switched in the second half with Woolaston enjoying much more possession.
One attempt hit the bar and another was cleared off the line as Woolaston sought the equaliser.
With just a few minutes left Dillano Pennant ensured the cup would remain with Westbury.
He raced through on the right and lobbed Matty O’Leary, giving the Woolaston keeper no chance.
Westbury managed out the rest of the game to end the game 4-2.
The cups and medals were presented by North Gloucestershire League treasurer Paul Jones.
League secretary Roger Sansom said that £615 had been taken on the gate.
That will be added to the receipts from the Geo Sandoe and FJ Pope finals which make a total of £1,742 for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
He also thanked the officials and Lydney Town for hosting the final.
Westbury captain Pierce Clarkson said: “We both deserved to be here. I don’t think our league positions show how good we are as teams.
“I think we were a bit more ruthless in front of goal.
“They had chances but we took ours.
“We held out and scored a goal late on to win comfortably.
“It’s about pushing on from here and coming back here next year and doing the three.
“Hopefully get some league form and win a title.
Westbury United: Jay Brown, Jamie Ward, Brandon Wood, Cameron Hill, Ackeen Wright, Charlie Snook, Morgan Shellam, Joe D’Ambrogio, Tom Grover, George Ford, Elian Clarkson, Harry Howells, Harrison Curtis, Kurt Oakes.
Woolaston: Julian Saunders. Adam Giles. Gareth Rose. Lewis Taylor. Matty O’Leary. Paul Crook. Kyle Taylor. Billy Mcewan. Dave Gaudian. Front row: Kyle Organ. Elliot Greening. Alex Watson. Joe Heal. Matt Jukes. Alex Bajjada. Riley Spencer. Kieran Jones.
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