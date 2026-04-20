BLAKENEY Reserves lifted the FJ Pope Cup aftr an extraordinary game which saw three red cards.
Blakeney beat Ruardean Hill Rangers A 2-1 in the first of the North Gloucestershire League’s “Hospital Cups”.
Blakeney, who are fourth in Division Two of the North Gloucestershire, started as favourites against opponents who are top of Division Three.
Rangers started brightly forcing a corner in the first few minutes and going close with a lob after about 15.
The first turning point in the game came after 20 minutes when Ruardean forward Jack Knight was given a straight red for a challenge on Luke Smith.
Both sides continued to probe but could not find the final touch to break the deadlock.
The goal came deep into injury time when Andrew Rowles put a lob from inside the area into the top left hand corner which left Ruardean keeper Craig Hyndman with no chance to respond.
The first chance of the second half went to Ruardean’s Scott Edwards but his shot was blocked.
Unsurprisingly, cup final passions were running high and at one point Ruardean were down to eight following two sinbins to add to the red card.
Rangers had a couple more chances but a shot by Aaron Barnett was blocked in the area and a free kick by Edwards was deflected by the wall.
Blakeney then gave themselves some breathing space through Carl James – Division Two’s second highest scorer this season.
He blasted a free kick from the edge of the area into the top of the goal.
With less than five minutes and injury time on the clock, the drama ramped up as Rangers were awarded a penalty.
Barnett stepped up and sent Joe Taylor the wrong way to give them hope.
But as Taylor retrieved the ball, he rushed forward into the net where there was a clash.
Taylor was shown a red card and Barnett received a yellow.
A couple of minutes later, Barnett was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow for a challenge on Michael Cox who had taken over goal-keeping duties.
Blakeney saw out the final few minutes for a 2-1 victory.
Following the presentation of cups and medals, North Gloucestershire League president Mr Clive Wilkes announced that £803 had been taken on the gate for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
He also thanked Harrow Hill FC for hosting the final, the officials and supporters.
The second of the hospital cups, the Geo. Sandoe, takes place at Broadwell FC’s ground on Sunday (April 26) at 2.30pm.
Blakeney Reserves: Joe Taylor, Harry Tyrell, Nick Adams, Owen Fox, Callum Parker, Gareth James, Jacob Bryant, Andrew Rowles, Carl James, Luke Smith, Christian Cox. Substitutes: Shane O’Sullivan, Zahki Turley, Archie Thomas, Harry James, Michael Cox.
Ruardean Hill Rangers A: Craig Hyndman, Matt Bluett, Dan Mason, Jack Meek, Jack Knight, Scott Edwards, Steve Coombs, Lee Johnson (captain), Andrew Coleman, Liam Nelmes, Luke Johnson. Substitutes: Lewis Bowkett, Kirt Jones, Tommi Goodman, Ryan Shinners, Aaron Barnett.
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