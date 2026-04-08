TINTERN Abbey FC triumphed 2-0 in Saturday’s Fishwick Cup final against East Gwent 2 leaders Rockfield Rovers at Sudbrook CC FC.
Darryl Reynolds came off the bench after just four minutes to replace Gavin Stewart and gave Abbey a flying start, netting the opener within two minutes.
And the Wyeside villagers were in dreamland after 25 minutes when Ollie Moss doubled the lead.
Rovers pushed to get back into it in the second half but in a feisty finish with three red cards in stoppage time - two for Rockfield and one for Abbey – Tintern held firm to take the silverware.
Rockfield had warmed up for Saturday’s cup final with a second straight 4-0 league win in midweek.
And Tintern were also on fire in the build up, winning 6-2 at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook on Wednesday night, who had been beaten by Rovers at the weekend.
Rovers’ midweek home win over Caldicot Castle’s 3rd team extended the Monmouth side’s lead at the top of the league.
Ben Wiggins put Rockfield ahead 39 minutes in for a 1-0 lead at half-time.
And Rovers’ second came from Mason Hughes less than 10 minutes into the second half, when his looping effort wasn’t dealt with by the Castle keeper,
Tommy Tynan got in on the act after an audacious ball over the top from Ryan O’Keefe, which the striker dinked into the net for 3-0, before Hughes found the target again for his fourth goal in two games.
It was a statement victory league-wise, given that Castle fielded some 1st and 2nd team players.
And after cup disappointment, they’ll be looking to put the league title to bed with fixtures at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook last night (Tuesday, April 7) and away to Underwood 2nds on Saturday.
Tintern’s midweek win came courtesy of an Ollie Moss brace and goals from Darryl Reynolds, Geraint Reynolds, Josh Phillips and Will Creswick.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.