The Para Lionesses have been in Croatia this month playing in several matches to take home the title, and they did winning in their final match against Poland, 3-1.
The squad has 13 players: Ellie Betteridge, Kate Bowers, Emma Brown, Danielle Evans, Natasha Hamm, Louise Hogan, Lucindha Lawson, Sophie Mernagh, Zara Musker, Maisie O’Shea, Lucy Scholes, Faye Williams and Macie White.
One of the squad members is from the Forest of Dean, Natasha Hamm who is their goalkeeper. Natasha shared her excitement on her Facebook page after winning the match.
“I honestly don’t even know where to begin... to say I’m overwhelmed is an understatement. Becoming 1st place champions with the England Deaf Women’s team is something I’ll carry in my heart forever.”
“Wearing that England badge is an honour, but sharing this moment with all of you makes it truly special. This win isn’t just ours on the pitch – it belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey.”
The Beacon also spoke to Natasha who shares an insight into all the preparation which was put in ahead of the matches.
“When It was the first time of the euro championship tournament, I was very nervous, we focused on training hard and working together as a team.
“We get preparation and we had plenty of staff who helped us as a team to prepare every match to make sure we were fit and healthy.
“We fight, we are powerful, ruthless, resilient and we never give up.
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