CHEPSTOW Town knocked the high-flying Crows off their perch with a 2-1 home win on Saturday.
Cwmbran Town came to Larkfield Road in third pushing for a play-off spot, but the Jockeys bounced back from their Ardal South Cup semi-final 2-0 loss at the hands of Pure Swansea in style.
After a goalless first half, the hosts were quick out of the blocks in the second when Adam Wakley made it 1-0 moments after the restart.
Mason Keepin-Davies then extended Chepstow's lead on 65 minutes before substitute Ibrahim Abdulrasheed pulled one back for Cwmbran with 11 minutes left.
However, it was not enough to deny the Jockeys, who moved up to 12th to ease their relegation fears.
Alfie Sessford and Owen Badham also helped Thornwell R&W to a 2-2 draw at home to Gwent Premier 2 leaders Brynmawr, all the goals coming in the first half.
And Glascoed galloped to an 8-2 win at Llanarth over Crickhowell 2nds to go second in Gwent Central One, Liam Thomas, Josh Thomas and Gary Phillips firing braces and Andrew Lewis and Shane Davies one apiece.
Redbrook Rovers celebrated promotion to North Gloucestershire Premier with a 3-1 win against Sling, securing an unbeaten home record for the season.
Rovers broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Scott Windley rose at the back post to head home a Tom Wareham long throw.
And they extended their lead just before the hour, as Dan Heaven headed in a Joe Stephens corner.
Sling then reduced the deficit from the penalty spot, but the result was sealed late on when Wareham broke through and finished confidently.
Rovers 2nds lost 2-1 at home to Ruardean Hill A in the semi-final of the FJ Pope Cup though, Connor Morgan levelling in the second half, but the visitors scoring a breakaway winner two minutes from time.
And spare a thought for Caldicot Castle 3rds – battered 19-0 at home by Chepstow 3rds in East Gwent 2, Monte Wiltshire scoring five.
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