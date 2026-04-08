ROSS Juniors Ladies were crowned Herefordshire Women’s League champions on Sunday, beating Belmont 3-1 away despite missing five regulars.
They were indebted to heroics in goal from Immie Stephen who made numerous saves in the first half to keep it 0-0 at the break.
Then late on there was a crazy 11 minutes, with Belmont awarded a penalty on 76 minutes which flew over the bar, followed within two minutes by Ross goals from Danie Ward and Heather Ross.
Belmont hit back in the 86th minute, but straight from kick off Ward settled the nerves to secure both victory and title.
And the team, sponsored by Kings Accountancy Ltd, Ross Health and Fitness and Scaffolding 2000 Ltd, still have the Ross Cup to look forward to on Sunday, April 19, at the Sports Centre against Wellington.
In men’s football, Newent Town bounced back from Hellenic Supplementary Cup final defeat with a 2-1 win away to top-three side Bewdley Town on Saturday.
But Easter Monday saw the Daffs lose again to cup conquerors Shortwood United, this time 1-0.
Dylan Hart and Jaber Ahmed scored at Bewdley for the Daffs, who went in front on 35 minutes and doubled their lead on half-time, with the hosts then reduced to 10 men through a red card.
Bewdley reduced the deficit with 15 minutes left, but Newent saw out the victory, with Sam Judge awarded man of the match after a tireless display.
But there was disappointment two days later at home to south Gloucestershire visitors Shortwood, who went in front after just three minutes and never relinquished their lead, despite a Hart header hitting the post with 10 minutes to play.
The results leave Newent ninth, seven points off the play-offs, but they‘ll be hoping to get back to winning ways again on Thursday night when its their turn to host Bewdley.
Elsewhere, Ruardean Hill took a big step towards securing their Gloucestershire League status with two wins over Easter, starting with a 3-0 home win over seventh-placed Chalford on Saturday.
Hill went in front on 15 minutes when a clipped ball from keeper Aaron Underwood was brought down by Max Telling and half volleyed in from 30 yards.
And they got their second on 75 minutes when a corner whipped into the front post by Ollie Mason was back heeled by Telling to Tom Landon who swept home.
With a minute left, Luke Brown picked a pocket in midfield and played a beautiful ball through to Mason who lifted the ball over the advancing keeper for 3-0.
On Monday, they also ran out 2-1 winners at Totterdown, Steve Clark and Mason the scorers, which lifts them nine points clear of the drop zone.
Elsewhere, Huntley won the North Gloucestershire Premiership derby 3-0 against Howle Hill at Weston to stay second two points behind Blakeney, while a Richard May hat-trick fired Longhope to a 3-2 home win over Lydney A.
Lydbrook 2nds crashed out of the George Sandoe Cup 6-1 away to Bream 2nds, but a Luke Johnson brace put Ruardean Hill A through to the FJ Pope Cup final 2-1 at home to Redbrook 2nds.
Meanwhile, Mitcheldean 2nds fired five without reply to beat visitors Woolaston 2nds in NG2, and Lydbrook A won 2-0 at home to Harrow Hill B in NG3 to close to within two points of a promotion spot.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.