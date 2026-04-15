BEN Johnson fired Rockfield Rovers to a 1-0 midweek home win before the Monmouth East Gwent 2 table toppers played out an enthralling 3-3 away draw at the weekend.
Victory on Tuesday over Portskewett & Sudbrook came courtesy of the game's only goal on 65 minutes.
And four days later on Saturday, they travelled to take on Underwood Reserves, with the point leaving Rovers seven points clear at the top.
Underwood took a 2-0 lead before a Johnson brace got Rovers right back in it just before the break.
And Rockfield led with 20 minutes to go, after a Marcus Crisp through ball was diverted into the Underwood net by a home side defender.
Rovers were unfortunate not to hold on as Underwood levelled just five minutes later, but were then grateful to keeper Clive Redwood for a terrific penalty save late on to earn a point, which stretches their unbeaten league run to 12 games.
The race for the title looks like going down to the wire with second-placed Chepstow Town, who have two games in hand on Rovers, scoring 11 goals in two thumping wins last week
First up they beat Underwood 5-1 away in midweek thanks to a Monte Wiltshire brace, and goals from Peter Haysom, Theo White and Mason Haysom.
And they followed that up on Saturday with a 6-0 home win over third-placed Caldicot Castle 2nds, who Rockfield travel to face on Saturday (April 18).
Scorers for Chepstow, who host Castle 3rds the same afternoon, were Charlie Key with a brace, and White, Wiltshire, Jack Heal and Nat Morgan.
Fourth-placed Tintern Abbey, who beat Rovers 2-0 in the final of the Fishwick Cup at Sudbrook CC FC the previous week, are away to Underwood 2nds the same afternoon.
But the Jockeys 1sts couldn't make it a hat-trick of club wins at the weekend, losing 3-1 away to Abercarn United in the Ardal South East League, Oliver Melling levelling after 18 minutes, but it proving no more than a consolation.
Usk Town lost 3-1 at basement rivals Pontnewynydd in midweek, sinking to the bottom of Gwent Premier 2 as a result after Jordan Loydall pegged one back late on.
But table mates Thornwell R&W stormed to a 4-1 home win over division leaders Fairfield United in midweek, thanks to late goals from Toby Prettyjohn (76), Dan Cole (90) and Logan Jones (93) after a 49th-minute strike from Ryan May.
But they suffered Gwent Amateur Cup semi-final heartache at home to Aberbargoed Buds on Saturday, losing 1-0 to a goal two minutes from the end of extra-time.
Glascoed also suffered Gwent Central Langdon Cup defeat on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Tranch to a 25th-minute winner.
That followed a shock 1-0 GwentCentral One midweek league home loss to lowly Forgeside, who scored the only goal in first half stoppage time.
Thornwell 2nds also suffered a 2-0 home midweek East Gwent defeat at the hands of Sudbrook CC FC.
But Usk Town 2nds were celebrating a 2-1 GC 2 home win at the weekend over Fairfield United Development, Jim Robinson and Harvey Richardson their scorers, leaving them fourth.
And Redbrook Rovers 2nds secured a hard-fought 1–0 North Gloucestershire One victory away to Rank Outsiders 2nds, the goal coming when Tom Bontej produced a perfectly-weighted through ball, cut back by Daniel Bodenham for Robert Evans to score.
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