ROSS Juniors have congratulated former Women’s Super League star Kerys Harrop on being inducted into the Barclays WSL Hall of Fame.
The club said the former Birmingham City and Tottenham star “has been a true inspiration and a huge part of encouraging so many young girls to get involved in football at Juniors.
“Whether it was inviting us to Birmingham games and tournaments as part of the sister club programme where she’s spent most of her career delivering coaching sessions, supporting tournaments and events at Ross or joining us on England trips and tours – including the unforgettable journey through Belgium, France, and Holland for Euro 2017 – her impact has been incredible.
“We all believe this recognition is thoroughly deserved and can’t wait to welcome Kerys back at Ross again soon.”
She played the entirety of her 12-year career in the top flight of the women’s game in England and once held the title of being the WSL’s record appearance holder, making over 180 appearances.
"I never thought I’d be inducted into the Hall of Fame, so it’s a brilliant celebration of my career at Birmingham and Tottenham, and the great times I had throughout my career," said Kerys, who is now a lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton.
On the pitch, Juniors Women bounced back from a 3-1 midweek loss away to Kingfisher Development with a 2-0 Sunday home win over Bromsgrove Sporting.
The weekend result keeps them fourth and in the hunt for second place in the Mid West Counties League, with six fixtures left to play, with even the title still a mathematical possibility.
The midweek loss in Redditch was a disappointment having beaten them 6-2 at home at the start of the season, with the consolation goal coming from Millie Malsom.
But Sunday’s 2-0 win fired them to all three points, leaving them nine points off second-placed Redditch Borough with four games in hand.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.