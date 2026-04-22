A DRAMATIC week at Chepstow Town saw the return of the former 1st team management after their acrimonious exit from high-flying Ardal South East county rivals Goytre, followed by the sending off of three players and last-kick defeat at Cwmbran Town.
Having left Goytre after successive losses hit the village outfit's title push, blaming "micro managing" and a "shambles" behind the scenes, Marc Ingles and his "trusted" team were unveiled as back at the Jockeys' helm on Thursday, after taking Chepstow to runners-up spot last season, replacing Jason Pritchard.
But with the teams locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time, "their new look squad" suffered late agony as Nathan Rose, Oliver Melling and goalkeeper Matthew Swann all saw red in a mad two minutes, leaving the Jockeys to play some 12 minutes of stoppage time with just eight players.
The Crows were also soon a man down as well, skipper Tomas Rutherford given his marching orders.
But the two-man advantage finally broke Chepstow's resistance 13 minutes into added time, a Blake Tovey goal providing the latest of late winners to strengthen the Crows' grip on second.
Cwmbran had got off to the perfect start when Harry Russell broke the deadlock on six minutes, and that's how it stayed until the 75th minute when former Cwmbran Celtic player Joshua Gibson netted an equaliser, only for the game to then end in both drama and farce, with the defeat leaving the Jockeys third from bottom.
Chepstow travel to mid-table Croesyceiliog away on Saturday (April 25).
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