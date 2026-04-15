THE Daffs play-off push hit the buffers as tiredness and injuries from constant fixtures took their toll, with 4-1 and 4-0 home losses to high-flying rivals ending any chance of making the top five.
First up on Thursday, they were beaten 4-1 by third-placed Bewdley Town, who they had beaten 2-1 away just days earlier, Connor Baker with the second half consolation.
Then in Saturday’s final home game, where goodbyes were said to team stalwart Zac Blood, they lost 4-0 to fourth-placed Stonehouse, who secured their own play-off place.
Despite the losses, it is still a best ever Hellenic One finish by Newent, currently in ninth.
And a joint statement praising the club support from managers Luke Handley and Zaq Hussain said that while "the busy schedule" and "injuries to key players" had hampered their push, there were lots of positives, including a first FA Vase appearance, a first cup final in eight years and their best points total at this level.
Meanwhile, Newent Development gave a battling midweek performance at home to Alliance West top-three side UDA Glos Development before losing 1-0.
Elsewhere, Ruardean Hill Rangers lost 4-1 at home in midweek to top-five Frampton in the Gloucestershire League, before a 2-1 defeat at top-half Wick on Saturday, although they still have a seven-point cushion to the drop zone.
Lydbrook Athletic lost a 4-3 mid-table thriller at home to Mushet & Coalway at the weekend, Finlay Morris with a brace and Willard Mutsira their scorers, with the loss leaving them eighth in Gloucestershire Northern 2.
But basement boys Mitcheldean were monstered 8-0 away by high-flying Harrow Hill, taking their goal difference to -105.
Huntley stayed in the hunt to replace them from North Gloucestershire Premier, securing a 3-2 win at Milkwall courtesy of an Alex Roberts brace and one from Will Freeman, leaving them second two points behind Blakeney with a game in hand.
Longhope also won 3-1 at basement boys Ellwood, former Ross Juniors striker Florin Crainic firing two and Nathan Gwilliam the other, while Howle Hill fought out a 1-1 draw at Weston with Lydney A, Conner Watkins their scorer.
Lydbrook 2nds lost 2-0 away to already promoted Staunton & Corse in NG1, while Ruardean Hill 2nds were relegated following a 4-2 loss at home to Harrow Hill 2nds.
Mitcheldean 2nds made up for the 1sts heavy defeat with a 2-1 home win over Blakeney 2nds, Connor Dix with a brace, leaving them fifth in NG2.
And Ruardean Hill A won 3-2 away to Broadwell A to stay top of NG3, Luke Johnson, Jack Knight and Liam Nelmes the marksmen.
But Lydbrook A lost 4-2 at home to Westbury 2nds and Longhope 2nds were lashed 10-0 by visitors Harrow Hill B.
Fixtures tonight (Wednesday, April 15) include – Lydbrook v Bream, Howle Hill v Milkwall (Weston), Ruardean Hill 2nds v Mushet & Coalway 2nds.
Saturday games (April 18) include – Cheltenham Saracens v Newent, Ruardean Hill v Tytherington, Lydbrook v Kings Stanley, Mitcheldean v Smiths Barometrics, Newent Dev v Bourton Rovers Dev, Huntley v Woolaston, Longhope v Whitecroft, Lydbrook 2nds v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Ruardean United v Sling, Alvington v Mitcheldean 2nds, Rank 2nds v Lydbrook A.
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