Price and Williams continued to offer defiance, the latter surviving a barrage of short-pitched deliveries from Guthrie and Conway as the Northants bowlers strained every sinew in their attempts to exploit the tail. Finding runs marginally easier to come by now that the shine had left the ball, Price and Williams staged a useful partnership of 42 in 16 overs. It was terminated by the returning Sanderson, who targeted the stumps and trapped Williams lbw for 18 as Gloucestershire slipped to 123-7. Craig Miles lasted just six deliveries before falling to Procter, who hit the top of off stump with a full-length delivery on his way to a wicket maiden.