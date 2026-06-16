LYDNEY followed up a three-run win with an even narrower margin of victory.
Jordan Stone took the final wicket in the last over at Rockhampton to give them the win by one run.
He bowled David McCabe with the second ball of the 45th over to bring his wicket haul for the after to five.
Stone also led the way with the bat scoring an undefeated 76.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat in the Gloucestershire Cricket League Division One game.
They posted a total of 166-7 after a very shaky start which saw them at 20-4.
Stone and Ben Ferguson steadied things with a fifth wicket partnership of 60.
The partnership ended when Ferguson was caught for 29 which included three fours.
Lydney were back in trouble when Niall Holford was caught to make it 86-6.
Stone then put on 50 for the seventh wicket with Ed Jones who was caught to make it 138-7.
Another 28 runs were added by Stone and Jack O’Connell.
Stone’s 76 included eight fours and three sixes.
Rockhampton made a solid start with a first wicket partnership of 60 with Kear taking a catch off Ferguson.
O’Connell was on target with a run out to make it 66-2 and a third wicket quickly followed when Dafydd Nicholas took a catch off Paul Morris.
Ferguson bowled Sam Long.
Two wickets went with the score on 102, a first for Stone and one for Jack Knox.
Stone took another wicket in the 41st and two in the 43rd.
Going into the final over, Rockhampton were 164-9 and needing three.
They scored a single from Stone’s first delivery but the second was on target to give the narrowest of wins.
Stone’s figures were 5-31 from 8.2 overs.
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