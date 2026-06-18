STUART Williams hit a 11 sixes and seven fours in a blistering 110 as St Briavels 1st XI secured a dominant 113-run victory at Slimbridge.
Losing the toss, the Brevs were put in to bat, and Slimbridge struck early when Longstreth dismissed Will Peters (1) via a sharp catch from keeper Lindley.
Williams joined Tyrone Hoskins to stabilise the innings, surviving an early drop in the covers before shifting the momentum.
Both batsmen then launched an aggressive assault, clearing the ropes with monstrous sixes.
Williams raced to a quick half-century, while Hoskins fell just short of his milestone, dismissed for 46.
Darryl Reynolds (18) maintained the high run rate before falling to Rees, caught by Ellis.
His brother Geraint then took to the crease, picking up his fine form from a fortnight prior alongside a rampant Williams, to help propel St Briavels past the 200 mark.
Williams’ brilliant display was rewarded in the 18th over with a sensational century, eventually bowled by Rees for 110 off just 51 balls.
Despite Rees and Longstreth claiming a flurry of late wickets – including Simon Swindles for four – the Brevs set an imposing target of 267 all out off 38.1 overs.
In response, Slimbridge struggled against disciplined bowling.
Youngster Harry Lee opened with a high-class, unlucky spell, while Hoskins applied intense pressure, dismissing Rashinthe (8) and bowling Lindley (38).
St Briavels’ attack proved clinical through the middle overs, as Ed Richfield bowled Dakin (17) and Ellis (0), while Tommy Rowe bowled Mathews (14) and Dakin (4).
Australian quickie Swindles also chipped in, removing Evans (8) courtesy of a Reynolds catch.
Faced with a mounting required run rate, the hosts desperately tried to push for quick singles.
However, the Brevs' sharp fielding resulted in three clinical run-outs, dismantling the remaining resistance and wrapping up a comprehensive 113-run win for St Briavels, with Slimbridge 154 all out in 35.4 overs.
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