A CRICKETER who began her journey at Newent Cricket Club has been rewarded with an England Women A call-up after an impressive season in the professional game.
Chloe Skelton, who progressed through Newent's junior ranks before moving into senior cricket, has been named in England A's squad for their upcoming 50-over series against India A.
The 25-year-old off-spinner has enjoyed another strong campaign with Somerset, taking 15 wickets and scoring 172 runs in eight Metro Bank One Day Cup matches this season.
Newent Cricket Club paid tribute to one of its former players following the announcement.
A club spokesperson said: "Massive congratulations to Chloe Skelton on her England Ladies call-up. Chloe started her cricket journey at Newent Cricket Club through age group cricket and into senior cricket. Well deserved."
Skelton's rise through the game has been closely followed by cricket supporters across Gloucestershire.
Born in June 2001, she made her county debut for Gloucestershire in 2018 and quickly caught the eye. In just her second county appearance she struck an unbeaten 134 against Buckinghamshire, helping Gloucestershire to a commanding 228-run victory.
She later became a regular performer for Gloucestershire before moving into the regional game with Western Storm and also representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
Her latest selection places her among some of the country's most promising players as England A take on India A in a series designed to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.
The side will be captained by Surrey wicketkeeper Kira Chathli, who recently received her first senior England call-up.
England A will face India A in three T20 matches between June 20 and June 25 before contesting a three-match 50-over series. Skelton has been selected in the 50-over squad, with matches scheduled for June 28, July 1 and July 4.
The call-up represents another milestone in a career that began on the fields of Newent and could yet lead to full England honours in the future.
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