ASTON Ingham 1st XI fell to a fourth West of England Gloucestershire Premier loss at Hawkesbury on Saturday, going down by 101 runs.
The villagers have just the one victory to date and their struggles continued as they were all out for 154 in 38.5 overs chasing 255-4 off 40 overs.
Stands of 85, 55 and 80 saw the hosts rack up a decent total, Kudzai Maunze striking 91 off 72 balls for Hawkesbury, backed by George Bailey with 60.
Antony James took two wickets including trapping Maunze lbw just short of a ton, while Angus Bartlett and Toby O'Neill took one apiece.
Aston then got off to sticky start in reply, losing Tim Dulson for a duck (3-1) before James and Gus Carini-Roberts took them to 85, when the former fell to a catch for 47.
Carini-Roberts continued solidly to 44 before holing out (116-6), but the rest of the innings collapsed around him, with six batters scoring five or less and only the last two showing any resistance with Simon Clark making 13 and skipper Sam Didcote nine not out in a 30-run final wicket stand.
The 2nds also lost out by four wickets at home to Forest Exiles 1sts, their target of 181-9 surpassed with 185-6 and 4.3 overs to spare.
Jack Carpenter impressed with the bat scoring 71, including eight fours and a six, and took four wickets for 17, while Ed Bressington also struck 40 for the hosts.
Aston also fell to an 11-run midweek Forest Hundred loss at home to Parkend, Liam Brain making 101 not out as the visitors set a target of 158-4,.
And although Clyde Breetzke struck 59 and skipper Mark Mathias 43 in reply, Aston could only reach 147-4 off their 100 balls.
But the 3rds won their league derby at home to Goodrich 2nds on Saturday, reaching 214-2 off 40 overs before dismissing the visitors for 163 in 36.4 overs.
Leo Lockwood carried his bat finishing agonisingly short of a ton on 96, after a 129-run opening stand with Charlie O'Neill, who scored 59, and an unbeaten 69-run stand with David Skyrme who scored 25.
Goodrich skipper Joseph Griffiths struck 60 in reply, Ayrton Lowther 35 and Jonte Parry 23, but four wickets from Isaac Goulding, two apiece from Oliver Kelsall and O'Neill and one from Skyrme and a run out saw them all out 51 runs short of the target.
The 4ths also enjoyed a dominant 65-run win away to Lydney 3rds, Andrew Leighton anchoring their 158 all out off 38 overs with 48 before the hosts were skittled for 93 in 20.3 overs, Billy Davies taking four wickets, Drew Stafford three and Andrew Gardner two.
Newent 1sts fell to a seven-wicket loss at Fairford, their 165-9 off 40 overs surpassed in 29.1 overs by 166-3, Paul Carter hitting an unbeaten 41 for the visitors, and Jack Cowles 30 and Mike Mason 26.
Their Lions roared though, winning by 136 runs at home to Arcadian Nine Elms 3rds.
Luke Merchant hit 83, Josh Ralph 77 and James Griffiths 26 in their 272-8 off 40 overs, before Charlie Lacy and Ben Ward took four wickets each as the visitors were dismissed for 136 in 34 overs.
The 3rds scored 157 all out in 34.4 overs, but saw visitors Yorkley Star 1sts reach 158-6 in 28 overs.
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